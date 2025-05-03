India bans all imports from Pakistan in interest of ‘national security’; full list of banned goods inside

India has imposed a ban on the import of all goods originating from or transiting through Pakistan, amid escalating tensions between the two countries following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

According to a notification issued on May 2 by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, the ban is effective immediately.

Here's what the notification reads A provision has been incorporated into the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023, “to prohibit direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan with immediate effect until further orders,” as stated in the notification dated May 2.

The DGFT, in the same notification, emphasized that the import ban on goods from or via Pakistan has been enforced “in the interest of national security and public policy.”

Official release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The DGFT also clarified that any exceptions to this restriction will require prior approval from the Government of India.

Inserting the provision with the head “prohibition on import from Pakistan” in the FTP, it said: “Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further orders”.

In the wake of the deadly April 22 terror attack, India has initiated a series of punitive measures aimed at cutting diplomatic and economic ties with Pakistan. These include the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, the cancellation of visas for Pakistani nationals residing in India, the expulsion of Pakistani diplomats, and restrictions on Pakistan’s access to Indian airspace.

In retaliation, Pakistan has halted all trade with India, closed its airspace to Indian aircraft, and expelled Indian diplomats. It has also warned that any attempt by India to obstruct the flow of water guaranteed under the decades-old treaty would be considered an “act of war”, further escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

India-Pakistan trade relations Trade between India and Pakistan has significantly declined in recent years. According to data from India’s commerce ministry, imports from Pakistan dropped sharply to just $420,000 between April 2024 and January 2025, compared to $2.86 million during the same period the previous year.

This steep decline reflects the growing strain in bilateral relations and the impact of mounting political and security tensions.

List of import-export items between India-Pakistan Main items of exports from India to Pakistan: Cotton, Organic chemicals, Food products including prepared animal fodder, Edible vegetables, Plastic articles, Man-made filament, Coffee, Tea, Spices, Dyes, Oil seeds, Dairy products, Pharmaceuticals etc.

Main items of import by India from Pakistan are: Copper and copper articles, Edible fruits and nuts, Cotton, Salt, Sulphur and Earths and Stones, Organic chemicals, Mineral fuels, Plastic products, Wool, Glassware, Raw hides & skin etc.

India’s exports to Pakistan also saw a significant decline, falling to $447.7 million between April 2024 and January 2025, down from $1.1 billion during the same period the previous year, according to data from the commerce ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured the country that the terrorists responsible for this attack, along with those who conspired it, will face punishment beyond their imagination, The Prime Minister asserted that the time has come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism and that the willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the backbone of the perpetrators of terror.