India bans UK flights till 31 Dec

The European Centre for Disease Control, in its threat assessment report on Sunday, said the new variant of the virus was known to be up to 70% more contagious. The decision by the government came after meetings of a joint monitoring group chaired by the director-general for health services, Dr. Sunil Kumar. Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan had also written to civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola, seeking suspension of flights to and from the UK during 22-31 December. A copy of the letter has been reviewed by Mint.