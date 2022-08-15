India beats China in 'Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion' mid-sized businesses5 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 07:49 AM IST
India is in the fourth place, one spot ahead of China.
India is in the fourth place, one spot ahead of China.
Listen to this article
A list of the best 200 mid-sized businesses in the Asia-Pacific area was released by Forbes Asia last week in its 2022 edition. These are publicly traded businesses with yearly revenues under $1 billion. The number of Indian businesses that made the "Best Under A Billion" list this year was 24, down from 26 in 2021.