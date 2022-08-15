India beats China in 'Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion' mid-sized businesses

One of them is the upscale watch shop The Hour Glass. Sales at The Hour Glass soared by over 40% to $766 million during the previous fiscal year, while net profit increased by 86% to $115 million as homebound customers sought out ways to spend their money. The Hour Glass has 50 stores around Asia-Pacific and sells brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, and Audemars Piguet. As of the close of the stock market last week, it had a market value of $1.12 billion.

