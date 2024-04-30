Pakistan Opposition leader hails ‘superpower’ India, blames ‘powers behind walls’ for forcing the Islamic nation to beg
Pakistani Opposition leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday drew a stark contrast between his country and India, saying that while the Islamic nation is begging to avoid bankruptcy, the latter is actively aspiring for superpower status.
“India is dreaming of becoming a superpower while we are begging to avoid bankruptcy. Who is responsible for this? There are powers behind the walls controlling us, and they make decisions while we are just puppets," Rehman was quoted as saying by ARY News. He accused the Pakistan government of “selling democracy."