Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >world >India-Bhutan open new trade route to facilitate connectivity between two nations
EAM Dr S. Jaishankar attends the signing ceremony of Concession Agreement for 600 MW Kholongchhu JV-Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan

India-Bhutan open new trade route to facilitate connectivity between two nations

1 min read . 03:03 PM IST ANI

  • India and Bhutan had commenced a new trade route between Jaigaon in Bengal to Pasakha in Bhutan, which will further the camaraderie in bilateral relationships
  • It will ease the movement of heavy vehicles from across the border and will provide boost to the infrastructure, said Bhutan in a statement

THIMPU : India and Bhutan have opened a new trade route between Jaigaon in West Bengal and Pasakha in Bhutan.

"Delighted that since yesterday a new trade route has been opened between Bhutan & India. This link between Jaigaon and Ahlay, Pasakha will facilitate connectivities between our two countries in these COVID 19 times, further strengthening our special relationship. A step forward!" Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Ruchira Kamboj said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Consulate General of India, Phuentsholing, tweeted a 28-second video and wrote: "Celebrations Galore! Maiden movement of vehicles carrying goods and commodities through temporary Alternate Trade Route between Torsa TG, Jaigaon (India)-Alhay (Bhutan)."

Indian Embassy in Thimpu in a press release said an additional Land Customs station has been opened at Ahllay, Pasakha by the Government of India on July 15.

"This new land route for movement of industrial raw materials and goods destined for Pasakha Industrial Estate will boost bilateral trade and commerce and lead to decongestion of vehicular traffic along the Jaigaon-Phuentsholing route," the release said.

As per the release, speaking on the occasion, Ambassador of India Ruchira Kamboj said, "we are very pleased to provide temporary access through Ahllay for the movement of heavy vehicles and trucks from India into Bhutan."

"Bhutan is India's closest partner and friend and given the excellent bilateral relationship between our two countries and keeping in view as well the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, this access to Ahllay should further facilitate trade and commerce between our two countries," she was quoted as saying.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

