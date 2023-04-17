Members keen to revitalize India-Brazil-SA forum1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 11:57 PM IST
The IBSA forum, which was established in the early 2000s as a means to strengthen cooperation among three key emerging economies, is seen to have become dormant in recent years.
New Delhi: The trilateral India-Brazil-South Africa forum is likely to receive increased diplomatic focus, according to persons aware of the matter. The IBSA forum, which was established in the early 2000s as a means to strengthen cooperation among three key emerging economies, is seen to have become dormant in recent years.
