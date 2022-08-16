India buys discounted Venezuelan petcoke to replace coal3 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 03:26 PM IST
Indian cement companies imported at least four cargoes carrying 160,000 tonnes of petroleum coke from April to June
Indian companies are importing significant volumes of petroleum coke from Venezuela for the first time, trade sources and shipping data show, as the OPEC nation boosts exports not specifically targeted by U.S. sanctions.