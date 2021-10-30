India can produce over 5 bn Covid vaccine doses by 2022 end: PM Modi tells G20

Speaking at the G20 Summit in Rome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India is ready to produce over 5 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of 2022 to help the world in its fight against the pandemic. The Indian Prime Minister also highlighted the nation's contributions to fighting the deadly virus by supplying vaccine and medical paraphernalia.

Talking to reporters about Modi's engagements in Rome, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the Prime Minister also stressed on the need for facilitating international travel and, to this end, developing a mechanism of mutual recognition of vaccine certification.

Noting that the WHO approval for the emergency use authorisation for Covaxin, India's indigenous vaccine, is pending, Modi suggested that a nod for the jab will help India assist other countries.

A technical advisory group of the UN health agency will meet on November 3 to conduct a final “risk-benefit assessment" for Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India, with Sputnik V being the third option.

Modi also highlighted India's medical supply to over 150 countries and contribution in maintaining the global supply chain during the pandemic.

He made these remarks during his intervention at the “global economy and global health" session at the G20 meet, Shringla said.

Stressing on the need for resilient global supply chains, Prime Minister Modi spoke about India's bold economic reforms and invited G20 nations to make India their partner in economic recovery and supply chain diversification.

Modi also spoke about “One Earth, One Health" vision in the context of fighting the pandemic and future global health issues, Shringla added.

