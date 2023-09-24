Khalistani extremists invested extortion money in yachts, movies, Canadian Premier League: NIA charge sheet3 min read 24 Sep 2023, 05:02 PM IST
Indian probe agency NIA has revealed in a chargesheet that funds generated through extortion and smuggling for pro-Khalistan outfits were invested in yachts, movies, and even the Canadian Premier League by top Khalistani leaders and gangsters based in Canada.
India's federal probe agency National National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been tracking and keeping the Khalistani terrorism in their radar filing a chargesheet earlier this year. The incidences of terrorism and extortion took centre stage after the murder of singer and rapper Sidhdu Moosewala in Punjab on 29 May 2022.