Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was an 'asset of Canada’s Intelligence Services'?
Son of slain Khalistani extremist reveals regular meetings with Canadian intelligence officers before his father's killing.
India and Canada have embroiled in a diplomatic row, tensions regarding refuse to die down, as newer information surfaces everyday. In the latest of revelations, slain Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's son Balraj has said that his father had regular meetings with Canadian Security Intelligence Service officers “once or twice a week," including one or two days before the June 18 killing, with another meeting scheduled for two days later.