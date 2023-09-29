India and Canada have embroiled in a diplomatic row, tensions regarding refuse to die down, as newer information surfaces everyday. In the latest of revelations, slain Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's son Balraj has said that his father had regular meetings with Canadian Security Intelligence Service officers “once or twice a week," including one or two days before the June 18 killing, with another meeting scheduled for two days later. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Canada- based Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in British Columbia's Surrey in June this year. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has alleged that the Indian government was behind the killing of Nijjar on June 18. India has rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated".

"Balraj Singh Nijjar, 21, said his father had been meeting with Canadian Security Intelligence Service officers 'once or twice a week', including one or two days before the June 18 murder, with another meeting scheduled for two days after his death," as per a report in Vancouver Sun. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, Khalistani extremist Nijjar had been designated a ‘terrorist’ by the Indian government in 2020.

According to a report by Economic Times, Nijjar is now assumed to have been an asset for Canadian security services given the frequency of the meetings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nijjar was the head of the proscribed Khalistan Tiger Force, a banned terror outfit, an organisation committed to the cause of Khalistan, a separate nation for followers of Sikh religion.

Meanwhile, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has said that the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar remains an “active and ongoing investigation". The killing of Nijjar, 45, is being investigated by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) of RCMP.

Meanwhile, the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, British Columbia where Nijjar was killed has launched an investigation into how The Washington Post newspaper was able to view security camera footage of the June killing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

