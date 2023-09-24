Canada continues issuing visa for Indians despite diplomatic dispute over Khalistani extremism2 min read 24 Sep 2023, 08:11 PM IST
In 2022, there were 118,095 Indians who gained permanent residence in Canada. Of these, 59,503 Indians transitioned from permanent residents to Canadian citizens
Canadian authorities have not stopped issuing visas to Indian nationals looking to enter the north American country. This comes even though India's foreign ministry has suspended issuing visa to any Canadian citizen, irrespective of their domicile.
