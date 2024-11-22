India cancels more ‘consular camps’ in Canada post Brampton temple attack: ‘Failed to provide even minimum security’

Amid escalating tensions between India and Canada, Indian Consulate in Toronto has cancelled some more consular camps in the country pointing at ‘Canadian authorities' inability to provide even the minimum security against heightened threats’

A statement regarding the same said, "Due to continued inability conveyed by security agencies to provide minimum security against heightened threats, Consulate has had to cancel some more consular camps. Most of them were not at any places of worship, including one at a Police facility"

"The Consulate is fully sensitive to the difficulties faced by close to 4,000 elderly members of the diaspora in the Greater Toronto Area- both Indian and Canadian nationals- who have been deprived of an essential consular service,"it adds.

The move follows the Indian High Commission in Canada canceling consular camps after Khalistani mob attacks in Brampton and Surrey earlier this month.

What happened in Brampton and Surrey? On November 2, protestors carrying Khalistani flags clashed with devotees at a Hindu Sabha temple and disrupted an event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate at Brampton. Following the attack, MEA said that consular services have faced a setback due to security concerns, also expressing hope that the camps would continue in other cities. Later, Peel Regional Police issued a statement clarifying not receiving threats against any place of worship.

Next day, another Khalistani processeion was seen Surrey area of Canada's British Columbia.

The relations between India and Canada have come under severe strain following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as “absurd”.

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was designated a terrorist by India.