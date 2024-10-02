Iran launched 180 missiles at Israel in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. The attack caused damage but no injuries were reported. The Indian Embassy advised its nationals to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols.

Iran launched at least 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening. The fresh round of attacks came amid Israel's ground troops' action in Lebanon against Hezbollah and its continued operation in Gaza against Hamas. In the wake of growing instability in the region, the Indian Embassy in Israel advised Indians to stay "vigilant and adhere to safety protocols."

The Embassy also shared the emergency contact numbers of its officials so that Indians could contact them in case of any trouble during the present situation.

"Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. The embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the Indian Embassy in Israel shared in a post on X.

The Indian Embassy also advised Indian nationals who are yet to register with the embassy to do so by filling in the required details at the link shared on the social media post.

The advisory was issued within hours after Iran threatened Israel with an attack in retaliation to the decimation of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli missile attack.

On Tuesday evening, Iran launched at least 180 missiles at Israel. The attack forced several Israelis to take shelter at bunkers and other emergency places. The missile attack caused scattered damage and fires from falling shrapnel. However, no injuries were reported, according to an Israeli security official. The official also added that most of the missiles were intercepted, but some managed to land.

Iran's attack came after Israel killed nearly seven top commanders of Lebanon's militant group, Hezbollah, over the past week. Later, Israel ratcheted up the pressure on the Iran-backed militant group by launching what it said was a limited ground incursion in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah has been firing rockets into Israel since the war in Gaza began in October last year.