NEW DELHI : India and five Central Asian countries at the 3rd meeting of India-Central Asia Dialogue on Sunday called for providing immediate humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan. They also showed support for restoration of tourism, business ties post the Covid pandemic.

This dialogue saw participation from Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Here is all that you need to know about the meet

-The dialogue showed support for gradual restoration of the people-to-people contacts, tourism and business ties as they called on for early mutual recognition of Covid vaccine certification

-India and five Asian countries batted for restoration of peace in Afghanistan. They underlined the need for respecting the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the war-torn country

-Ministers reaffirmed the importance of UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021), which demands that Afghan territory not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts.

-It also talked about the UN's role in Afghanistan as well as the need for providing immediate humanitarian assistance for the Afghan people besides preserving the rights of women, children and other national ethnic groups.

-The ministers emphasized that the establishment of long-term relations between Central Asia and India is aimed at enhancing regional peace, security, stability, sustainable economic growth and prosperity in the region

-They stressed on the importance of making concerted efforts to achieve the full potential for trade, especially in sectors like pharmaceuticals, information technology, agriculture, energy, textiles, gems and jewellery etc

-The ministers also expressed interest in strengthening mutual cooperation in the field of Science, Technology and Innovation by enhancing direct cooperation between government organizations, research institutes, innovation centres and technological enterprises of these countries

-The Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan stressed on the importance of the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) gas pipeline project

-The sides also expressed their desire to deepen cooperation in the health-care sector, including medical tourism. Increasing tourist arrivals, including in the segments of pilgrimage and historical and cultural tourism, creating tourism trails across the region, encouraging investment in tourism infrastructure were emphasized

Jaishankar's speech

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pitched for finding ways to help the Afghan people. "We all share deep-rooted historical and civilisational ties with Afghanistan. Our concerns and objectives in that country are similar," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar listed an inclusive and representative government, the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, ensuring unhindered humanitarian assistance and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities as key priorities in Afghanistan.

The EAM said India is committed to take its ties with Central Asia to the next level and floated a 'four C' approach focusing on commerce, capacity enhancement, connectivity and contacts to further expand the cooperation between the two sides.

