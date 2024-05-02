Joe Biden breaks silence on US college students protests over Gaza conflict: '...not a right to cause chaos'
Joe Biden, seeking re-election in November, has walked a careful line of denouncing antisemitism while supporting young Americans' right to protest and trying to limit longer-term political damage.
Under mounting political pressure, U.S. President Joe Biden broke his silence on campus unrest over the war in Gaza on Thursday, saying Americans have the right to demonstrate but not to unleash violence.
