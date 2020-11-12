India, China explore plan to disengage

Expectations have risen of an end to more than six months of border tensions between India and China, with both sides closely examining a Chinese proposal for “sequential disengagement" of troops that stand eyeball-to-eyeball in eastern Ladakh, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The proposal to ease tensions in areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), including and along the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso, came during the last meeting of senior military commanders on 6 November, said one of the two people cited above, seeking anonymity.

The development comes amid the onset of winter in the Ladakh mountains where temperatures have already touched minus 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the Chinese proposal, the first step involves both sides moving tanks, artillery guns, armoured vehicles and large equipment from friction points along LAC.

The second step involves Chinese troops moving back to Finger 8 from their current position at Finger 4 on the north bank of Pangong lake while the Indian troops position themselves close to the Dhan Singh Thapa post.

The mountain spurs jutting into the lake are known as Fingers. Both sides are looking at withdrawing around 30% of their troops every day for three days.

According to the second person cited above, the Chinese military will also remove all tents, observation posts and other infrastructure set up in the eight kilometre area between Fingers 4 and 8. The Dhan Singh Thapa post is located between Fingers 2 and 3.

The third step would see disengagement on the south bank of Pangong Tso. It was here that Indian soldiers had taken vantage positions, catching the Chinese by surprise.

