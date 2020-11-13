India, China flex muscle to gain supremacy in post-covid South Asia

Earlier this month, the Serum Institute of India signed a pact with Bangladesh for the supply of 30 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca. AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine is seen as one of the most advanced candidates in the race against the novel coronavirus. In October, during a visit to Myanmar by foriegn secretary Harsh Shringla and Indian army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane, India had "indicated our willingness to prioritize Myanmar for sharing vaccines as soon as they become available," Indian foriegn ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava told had reporters.