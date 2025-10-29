India, China hold fresh talks on management of border's western section amid slow thaw in ties

India and China have held a fresh round of border talks aimed at strengthening communication and reducing tensions along the western section of their disputed frontier. Both sides agreed to maintain “active and in-depth dialogue” through military and diplomatic channels, Reuters quoted China’s Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The latest discussions were held on Saturday on the Indian side of the meeting point, focusing on improving coordination and managing sensitive zones along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

India and China pledge to sustain dialogue Beijing said the meeting reaffirmed the commitment of both militaries to avoid misunderstandings and preserve stability in the western sector.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has yet to issue a statement, but officials have previously characterised recent talks as “constructive” and conducive to easing long-standing border frictions.

Talks build on July meeting in eastern Ladakh In July, India and China held discussions along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, which China described as “candid.”

Following that round, New Delhi said it was “satisfied with the general prevalence of peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” calling the talks a positive step toward the gradual normalisation of ties.

India and China see gradual thaw, continued caution The renewed engagement comes amid a slow thaw in relations since the deadly Galwan Valley clash in 2020. While several friction points remain unresolved, both countries appear focused on maintaining calm through sustained dialogue and confidence-building measures. The next round of talks is expected later this year.

India and China share one of the world’s most complicated relationships. The two most populous nations remain regional rivals that fought a border war in the 1960s, and ties have remained strained since the deadly 2020 clashes that killed soldiers on both sides.

Despite their political and military friction, economic interdependence continues to grow. China supplies key technology and materials critical to India’s manufacturing ambitions, while India’s expanding middle class offers an increasingly important consumer market for Chinese goods.

Since former US President Donald Trump’s trade war with both countries, New Delhi and Beijing have stepped up efforts to stabilise relations. In late August 2025, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited China for the first time in seven years to attend a security summit, signalling a potential reset in ties.

At the end of October, the first passenger flight between India and China departed from Kolkata, five years after direct services were suspended. The restored route is expected to strengthen bilateral engagement through increased tourism, education, and business travel.

Relations had previously hit a low point after the 2017 Doklam standoff and again in 2020 during the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh. In response, India suspended tourist visas for Chinese nationals, imposed restrictions on Chinese technology, and banned apps such as TikTok. It also rejected billion-dollar investment proposals from automakers BYD and Great Wall Motor, while moving closer to the United States amid its growing rivalry with China.

Suspicions continued to simmer this year after Pakistan claimed Chinese-made J-10C jets were used to shoot down Indian aircraft during a brief conflict. India accused China of providing its neighbour with defence and satellite support. Beijing, meanwhile, has grown wary of India’s efforts to attract manufacturing investment, tightening controls on skilled labour and recalling Chinese staff working in India.