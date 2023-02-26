India, China may have influenced Russia, prevented nuclear war in Ukraine: US
The remarks came as the war marked its first anniversary and concerns grow about a Russian spring offensive.
As the Ukraine-Russia war continues, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said recently that India and China may have helped persuade Moscow to avoid using nuclear weapons. The remarks came as the war marked its first anniversary and concerns grow about a Russian spring offensive.
