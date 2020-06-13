NEW DELHI: A series of meetings between military commanders of India and China has resulted in a lot of disengagement, Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane said Saturday, assuring that the situation along the border was under control.

"I would like to assure everyone that entire situation along our borders with China is under control. We're having a series of talks which started with Corps Commander level and has been followed up with meetings at local levels between commanders of equivalent ranks," Naravane was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"As a result, a lot of disengagement has taken place and we are hopeful that through the continued dialogue we're having, all perceived differences that we (India and China) have will be set to rest," the general added.

The comments come a day after major generals of India and China held a second round of discussions in a week to reduce tensions and draw a roadmap for pullback of troops along the India-China border in Ladakh and other areas along the 3,488-km long Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The talks this week followed discussions on 6 June between top military commanders of the two countries.

Earlier this week, the Indian foreign ministry had said that India and China have been continuing their military and diplomatic engagements to ensure that border tensions are resolved at the earliest. New Delhi had said both sides had partially pulled back their troops, following a series of incidents at the border, since 4-5 May, on the banks of the Pangong Tso, when Indian and Chinese troops had come to blows. Subsequently, tensions flared up along the Line of Actual Control, across areas bordering Ladakh, and in one place in Sikkim.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via