India, China meetings have led to disengagement along the border: Indian Army

Earlier this week, the Indian foreign ministry had said that India and China have been continuing their military and diplomatic engagements to ensure that border tensions are resolved at the earliest. New Delhi had said both sides had partially pulled back their troops, following a series of incidents at the border, since 4-5 May, on the banks of the Pangong Tso, when Indian and Chinese troops had come to blows. Subsequently, tensions flared up along the Line of Actual Control, across areas bordering Ladakh, and in one place in Sikkim.