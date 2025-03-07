’China stands ready to work with India’: Chinese FM says two nations made positive strides after Modi-Xi Jinping meet

Following the successful meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping at Kazan in Russia, India and China made positive strides, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.

Wang Yi made the remarks while addressing his annual press conference and said that China stands ready to work with India.

“China stands ready to work with India to sum up past experience and forge a fast forward and advance China-India relations on the track of sound and stable development,” said Wang.

The Chinese minister, who is also a member of the powerful political bureau of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), said that the boundary question or specific differences should not affect the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The minister added that both the nations have achieved a series of encouraging outcomes at all levels after last year’s breakthrough.

Last year, Modi and Xi's talks in Kazan on October 23 and both the sides decided to revive the various dialogue mechanisms, ending over four years of freeze in ties.

Following which, India and China completed the disengagement process after firming up a pact for the withdrawal of troops from Depsang and Demchok, the last two.

Here's what Wang Yi said — Wang reiterated China's stand that the differences over the boundary or on other issues should not affect the overall bilateral ties.

— If China and India join hands, the prospect of greater democracy in international affairs and the stronger Global South will improve greatly.

— As two ancient civilisations, we have enough wisdom and capability to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas pending a fair and reasonable solution” to the boundary issue

— We should never allow bilateral relations to be defined by the boundary question or specific differences to affect the overall picture of our bilateral ties

— China believes that as the largest neighbours, both countries should be partners in each other’s success.

— A cooperative partnership between the dragon and the elephant is the only right choice for both sides.

— There is every reason for us to support each other rather than undermine each other or undercut each other

— Both the countries “should work with each other rather than guard against each other”.

— We must not only safeguard legitimate rights and interests of our countries but also uphold the basic norms governing international relations.