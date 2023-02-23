India, China, Southeast Asia will drive global market in 2023: Report
The fast-growing consumer markets of mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia will provide an important growth engine for the world economy.
Asia's large emerging market economies will drive global growth in 2023, largely led by a gradual economic rebound in mainland China due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, said S&P Global Market Intelligence.
