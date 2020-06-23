India-China standoff: Talks between senior commanders cordial, positive

NEW DELHI: Talks between senior commanders of the Indian and Chinese militaries that stretched almost 11 hours on Monday were “cordial and positive", said a person privy to the matter, raising hopes of de-escalation of tensions between the two sides.

The talks between India's Lt General Harinder Singh and China's Major General Lui Lin took place a week after 20 Indian soldiers, including an Army colonel, were killed in a violent face off on 15 June in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

The talks between India's Lt General Harinder Singh and China's Major General Lui Lin took place a week after 20 Indian soldiers, including an Army colonel, were killed in a violent face off on 15 June in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

More details of the discussions that started at 11:30 am on Monday and closed past 10:30 pm, according to the Indian Standard Time (IST), were not immediately available.

Singh and Liu had met on 6 June for discussions and agreed to “limited disengagement" of troops from three of four places of conflicts in Ladakh. But the violent incident of 15 June resulted in heightened tensions between the two.

Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane will start his two-day visit, starting today, to Ladakh to discuss the situation on the ground with senior military commanders as well as visit forward areas, a second person said.

Topics IndiaChina