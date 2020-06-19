India-China standoff: US Secretary of State Pompeo expresses condolences

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo overnight Friday expressed his condolences over the deaths of 20 Indian Army soldiers due to the violent face-off with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the people of India for the lives lost as a result of the recent confrontation with China. We will remember the soldiers’ families, loved ones, and communities as they grieve," Pompeo said on Twitter.

Tensions had flared on different points along the border, including Galwan, after a violent clash first on 5 May, with China objecting to the construction of a road by the Indians on the banks of the Pangong Tso Lake.

Earlier this week, the US State Department, while condoling the deaths of the Indian soldiers, had said it was “closely monitoring" the situation between India and China and supported a peaceful resolution of the current situation.

“We are closely monitoring the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Both India and China have expressed a desire to de-escalate and we support a peaceful resolution of the current situation," a state department spokesperson said on Thursday.

“We note the Indian military has announced that 20 soldiers have died, and we offer our condolences to their families. During their phone call on June 2, 2020, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi discussed the situation on the India-China border," the spokesperson said.

Also on Thursday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters at the daily briefing that President Donald Trump was aware of the situation on the India-China border.

Ties between India and China have deteriorated sharply over the incident earlier this week.

Prime minister Narendra Modi will meet members of all political parties later in the day today to discuss a strategy on how to take India-China relations forward against the backdrop of Chinese aggression and intrusion into Indian territory.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated