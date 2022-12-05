India China ties, Ukraine Russia war on agenda during German FM's India visit

A spokesman for Germany's Federal Foreign Office said that during the two-day inaugural visit, cooperation in the energy transition away from oil, coal, and gas will also play a role.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is on a two-day visit to India beginning on Monday, will discuss the country's relationship with China and the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with her counterpart S Jaishankar, according to the news agency PTI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who is on a two-day visit to India beginning on Monday, will discuss the country's relationship with China and the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with her counterpart S Jaishankar, according to the news agency PTI.
In an official statement, the German embassy said, "Baerbock is traveling to India against the background of the global consequences of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine."
In an official statement, the German embassy said, "Baerbock is traveling to India against the background of the global consequences of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine."
A spokesman for Germany's Federal Foreign Office said that during the two-day inaugural visit, cooperation in the energy transition away from oil, coal, and gas will also play a role, as per PTI reports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A spokesman for Germany's Federal Foreign Office said that during the two-day inaugural visit, cooperation in the energy transition away from oil, coal, and gas will also play a role, as per PTI reports.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The embassy also said that Baerbock will visit projects for renewable energies and sustainability in the rural surroundings of New Delhi.
The embassy also said that Baerbock will visit projects for renewable energies and sustainability in the rural surroundings of New Delhi.
"In Baerbock's talks with her Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's relationship with China is likely to be discussed in addition to the Russian war against Ukraine and its consequences, for example in the energy sector," the statement read.
"In Baerbock's talks with her Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India's relationship with China is likely to be discussed in addition to the Russian war against Ukraine and its consequences, for example in the energy sector," the statement read.
According to the spokesperson, the German minister will also visit the Election Commission of India, PTI reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the spokesperson, the German minister will also visit the Election Commission of India, PTI reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Meetings are also planned with representatives of civil society and non-governmental organizations working for women's rights. India, the world's largest democracy, took over the presidency of the G20 group of leading economic powers on December 1," the statement added.
"Meetings are also planned with representatives of civil society and non-governmental organizations working for women's rights. India, the world's largest democracy, took over the presidency of the G20 group of leading economic powers on December 1," the statement added.
The spokesperson further informed that the minister will also participate in a trilateral India forum of the transatlantic foundation German Marshall Fund, which is about cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
The spokesperson further informed that the minister will also participate in a trilateral India forum of the transatlantic foundation German Marshall Fund, which is about cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
The forum is an annual meeting of American, European, and Indian experts from politics, think tanks, and business at different locations. It has developed into a leading platform for transatlantic and European dialogue with India.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The forum is an annual meeting of American, European, and Indian experts from politics, think tanks, and business at different locations. It has developed into a leading platform for transatlantic and European dialogue with India.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The visit comes just days after the announcement that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will likely visit India twice in 2023. Chancellor Scholz will look to make a bilateral visit to India in advance of the G20 Summit to be held in India in 2023.
The visit comes just days after the announcement that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will likely visit India twice in 2023. Chancellor Scholz will look to make a bilateral visit to India in advance of the G20 Summit to be held in India in 2023.