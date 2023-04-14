India, China to drive about half of global growth in 2023, says IMF2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 05:45 AM IST
IMF is now forecasting growth in the Asia Pacific region will come in at 4.6% this year, some 0.3 percentage points higher than expected in October, and faster than the 3.8% last year, mostly due to China's reopening.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that China and India together account for about half of the global growth this year, underscoring Asia's increasing heft in the world economy, according to a report published by Bloomberg.
