The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that China and India together account for about half of the global growth this year, underscoring Asia's increasing heft in the world economy, according to a report published by Bloomberg.

The Washington-based financial body is now forecasting growth in the Asia Pacific region will come in at 4.6% this year, some 0.3 percentage points higher than expected in October, and faster than the 3.8% last year — mostly due to China’s reopening.

It estimates that the region as a whole will contribute more than 70% of global growth this year.

In a blog, Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department wrote, "China’s recovery is lifting activity around the region. The strongest spillovers to regional growth have been from Chinese demand for investment goods. But this time, we expect the biggest spillover effect will be from China’s increased demand for consumption goods."

Even so, China’s expansion at 5.2% would be substantially lower than its pre-Covid trend rate.

IMF First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath earlier highlighted that “we don’t have any Chinas anymore that are growing at very high rates."

“So for the global economy as a whole, we don’t have very large engines of growth. Unless we raise productivity, we are going to struggle with low growth," Gopinath said on Bloomberg Television.

Meantime, Srinivasan also said that Asia — like other parts of the world — will need to be wary of threats including enduring inflation and leverage and risks in the financial and real estate sectors.

“Policymakers should keep a close eye for financial stress and develop contingency plans," Srinivasan added.

IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said that the global economy has proven remarkably resilient to multiple shocks, but has yet to overcome a combination of weak growth and sticky inflation.

It also warned on Tuesday that a major new flare-up of banking system turmoil that chokes off lending and sparks a rush into safe-haven assets could slam global growth back to 1%, throwing many economies into recession and putting major stresses on emerging market economies.

