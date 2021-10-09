The 13th round of corps commander talks between India and China will be held on Sunday at around 10.30 am, reported news agency ANI, quoting sources of the Indian Army.

The talks are being held with an aim of resolving the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh and reaching an agreement on the last remaining friction point in the Hot Springs area.

This comes amid the recent attempts of transgressions by the Chinese in Barahoti and Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane said on Saturday that the military build-up by China in the eastern Ladakh region and new infrastructure development to sustain the large-scale deployment are matters of concern.

He said India has been keeping a close watch on all the activities by the Chinese PLA.

If the Chinese military maintains the deployment through the second winter, it may lead to an LoC-like situation (Line of Control) though not an active LoC as is there on the western front with Pakistan," said Narvane.

He said the Indian Army too will maintain its presence on its side which is "as good as what the PLA (People's Liberation Army) has done".

To a question, Gen Naravane said it is difficult to understand why China triggered the standoff when the world was reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic and when that country had certain issues on its eastern seaboard.

"While all that is going on, to sort of open up one more front is very difficult to understand or fathom," he said.

"But whatever it might have been, I do not think they have been able to achieve any of those because of the rapid response done by the Indian armed forces," the Army Chief added.

Asked to comment on the overall situation in eastern Ladakh, Gen Naravane referred to a recent statement by a spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs and said he had clearly mentioned that whatever has happened on the Northern border is because of the massive build-up by the Chinese side and the non-adherence to various protocols.

"So that is very clear as to what was the trigger for all that which has happened," Gen Naravane said.

Indian and Chinese militaries have been on a standoff in several areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh for nearly 17 months though both sides disengaged from a number of friction points this year following a series of talks.

In February, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in line with an agreement on disengagement.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive sector.

