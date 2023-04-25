India, China agree to 'speed up' resolution of Ladakh standoff: Chinese Defence Ministry3 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 12:27 PM IST
During their latest rounds of talks, India and China have agreed to speed up the resolution of relevant issues associated with the Ladakh standoff in eastern Ladakh
The Chinese defence ministry said on Tuesday that top military officials of India and China during their latest round of talks have agreed to "speed up" the settlement of "relevant issues" related to the prolonged standoff in eastern Ladakh besides safeguarding peace in the border areas.
