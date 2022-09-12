India, Chinese troops disengage from eastern Ladakh's Gogra-Hotsprings area

India, Chinese troops disengage from eastern Ladakh's Gogra-Hotsprings area2 min read . 10:11 PM IST
- India and Chinese troops have also started dismantling the temporary infrastructure as a part of a five-day disengagement process.
Indian and Chinese militaries have moved back their frontline troops to the rear locations from the face-off site of Patrolling Point 15 in eastern Ladakh's Gogra-Hotsprings area. They have also started dismantling the temporary infrastructure as a part of a five-day disengagement process.
"The full details of the disengagement and the verification process are being awaited from the ground commanders," said a source.
Though the two sides disengaged from Patrolling Point 15 (PP-15) as per the plan, people familiar with the developments said there has been no progress yet on resolving the standoff in Demchok and Depsang regions.
On September 8, the two sides announced they have kicked off the disengagement process from the Gogra-Hotsprings area. Speaking on the development, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said: "I will have to go and take stock. But, it (disengagement process) is going as per schedule, and what was decided".
The people cited above said all the temporary infrastructure created at the face-off site has been dismantled.
It is not immediately known whether the two sides will create a "buffer zone" at PP-15 as was done after the troops disengaged in friction points on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and at Patrolling Point 17(A) last year.
No side carries out patrolling in the buffer zone.
The disengagement in the Gogra-Hotsprings area is an outcome of the 16th round of high-level military talks in July, the two armies said while announcing the beginning of the process on September 8.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi assured last week the disengagement process in PP-15 will be completed by Monday.
"As per the agreement, the disengagement process in this area started on September 8 at 0830 hours and will be completed by September 12. The two sides have agreed to cease forward deployments in this area in a phased, coordinated and verified manner, resulting in the return of the troops of both sides to their respective areas," he said.
"It has been agreed that all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the area by both sides will be dismantled and mutually verified. The landforms in the area will be restored to the pre-stand-off period by both sides," Bagchi added.
He said the agreement ensures that the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in this area will be strictly observed and respected by both sides, and that there will be no unilateral change in the status quo.
"With the resolution of the stand-off at PP-15, both sides mutually agreed to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along LAC and restore peace and tranquillity in India-China border areas," he said.
