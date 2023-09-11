Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, clarified India's position in the UK-India trade deal, emphasising that India is not seeking more visas but is advocating for streamlined intra-company transfers and portable pensions. This is in context to the UK declaring that it will not ease its visa in pursuit of a free trade agreement with India.

Sunak's spokesperson told journalists on Thursday, "The prime minister believes that the current levels of migration are too high ... To be crystal clear, there are no plans to change our immigration policy to achieve this free trade agreement and that includes student visas."

This announcement coincided with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's visit to New Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the G20 summit.

‘Visas were never part of our ask’

Responding to the announcement, Doraiswami emphasised, while speakiing to Times Radio "We never said that the visas are part of our ask. In fact, we are a net recipient of migration rather than a net sender of migrants." He refuted the notion that India is pressing for additional visas, which has been a recurring theme in the UK media.

"We are not asking for migrants to be able to come here."

When asked about the desire to retain talent in India, Doraiswami explained, "What we have been asking for is simplification of the process by which intra-company transfers happen."

He highlighted the need for both Indian and British companies to find it easier to move their respective nationals between the two countries.

Last year, Interior Minister Suella Braverman stirred controversy by expressing concerns about the potential impact of Indian migrants on trade talks. She cited worries about an "open borders migration policy with India" and individuals overstaying visas.

However, as the talks between the two countries started, trade minister Kemi Badenoch, earlier this year, had asserted Britain would discuss temporary business visas as part of trade talks but not broader immigration commitments or access to Britain's labour market for Indian workers.

(Wtth agency inputs)