‘UK visas were never part of our ask but ensure…,’ India clarifies stand on UK-India trade deal1 min read 11 Sep 2023, 01:44 PM IST
India clarifies position in UK-India trade deal, seeking streamlined intra-company transfers and portable pensions, not more visas. UK declares no change in immigration policy for free trade agreement with India.
Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, clarified India's position in the UK-India trade deal, emphasising that India is not seeking more visas but is advocating for streamlined intra-company transfers and portable pensions. This is in context to the UK declaring that it will not ease its visa in pursuit of a free trade agreement with India.