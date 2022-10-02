India condemn 'hate crime' at park named after Bhagvad Gita in Canada

India on Friday advised its nationals, including students, in Canada to stay vigilant and exercise caution due to 'sharp increase' in hate crime, sectarian violence and ‘anti-India activities’ in Canada
India on Sunday condemned the 'hate crime' at a park in Canada, which is named after Bhagvad Gita.
The park sign was vandalised earlier today. "We condemn the hate crime at the Shri Bhagvad Gita Park in Brampton. We urge Canadian authorities and Peel Police to investigate and take prompt action on the perpetrators," High Commission of India in Ottawa said in a tweet.
A recently unveiled Shri Bhagavad Gita Park sign was vandalized in Canada's Brampton, Mayor Patrick Brown confirmed the news on 1 October.
The Mayor condemned the incident and said that we have zero tolerance for this.
He added that the incident was flagged to the Peel Regional Police for further investigation.
India on Friday advised its nationals, including students, in Canada to stay vigilant and exercise caution due to 'sharp increase' in hate crime, sectarian violence and ‘anti-India activities’ in Canada.
In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) said Indian authorities have raised the matter with their Canadian counterparts.
“There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/ Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action. The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada," the MEA said.
The MEA urged Indian nationals and students to register themselves with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the consulates in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites or the MADAD portal.
“Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency," the MEA said.
The advisory from the external affairs ministry came amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada over the recent holding of a so-called referendum by “pro-Khalistan" elements on creating an independent homeland for Sikhs.
The advisory from the external affairs ministry came amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada over the recent holding of a so-called referendum by “pro-Khalistan" elements on creating an independent homeland for Sikhs.