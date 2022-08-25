India condemns attack on Salman Rushdie, wishes him speedy recovery. Read here

The suspect, who hails from New Jersey, allegedly stabbed the Indian-born British author in western New York state during a lecture, praised Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini and admitted that he didn't think that the author would survive. "When I heard he survived, I was surprised, I guess," Hadi Matar said as quoted by the New York Post. The suspect was asked whether he was inspired by the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who issued a fatwa against Rushdie over his book 'The Satanic Verses', as per report.