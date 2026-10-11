India condemns ‘dastardly attack’ on Saudi Arabia airport that killed 12; Pakistan calls Houthi strikes ‘heinous’

India strongly condemned repeated strikes by the Iran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabian airports and civilian infrastructure. In a statement on Sunday (October 11), the Ministry of External Affairs called the attacks “unacceptable” and said the repeated attacks on civilians and civilian targets must cease immediately.

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“We strongly condemn the repeated attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport over the past few days, including the dastardly attack on October 10, which have led to loss of lives, injuries and damage to property,” the ministry said.

“We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery to the injured persons,” it added in its statement.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What happened in the attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport? ⌵ A missile struck an airport complex housing terminals 3 and 4. The attack killed 12 people and injured more than 300, according to the reports cited in the article. 2 Who did Saudi Arabia blame for the Riyadh airport attack? ⌵ A Saudi-led coalition blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen for the attack. 3 Why did India condemn the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s airports? ⌵ India said repeated attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure were unacceptable and called for them to cease immediately. It also expressed condolences to the victims’ families and solidarity with Saudi Arabia. 4 How did Pakistan respond to the Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia? ⌵ Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the strikes “heinous” and said attacks on civilians and vital infrastructure were unacceptable. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. 5 Were flights operating at Riyadh airport after the attack? ⌵ Airport operations were suspended, and the closure was later extended until 9 pm Sunday. Flights were diverted or cancelled, and passengers were advised to check their flight status with airlines.

The Ministry of External Affairs said India stands in solidarity with the people and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia “in defence of their sovereignty, and hope that peace and normalcy returns to the region at the earliest.”

Pakistan calls Houthi strikes ‘heinous’ The ministry's remarks came as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the Houthis' strikes in Saudi Arabia.

In a post on X, Sharif said, “I strongly condemn the heinous attack carried out by the Houthis militia on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and we pray to God for the prompt and complete recovery of the injured.”

“Attacks targeting civilians and vital infrastructure are utterly unacceptable and pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability. These violent acts, which constitute a flagrant violation of international law, must cease immediately,” Sharif added.

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He said Pakistan stands firmly and with steadfast solidarity alongside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and its brotherly people.

He also mentioned the Mecca Al-Mukarramah Joint Defense Agreement, while emphasising “the deep fraternal ties that bind our two countries.”

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the integrity of its territories, and its security,” Sharif said.

The defence pact, of which Turkiye is also a part, was signed on August 7 and aims to strengthen collective deterrence and empower its signatory states to treat an attack against one of them as an attack against all of them.

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12 killed and over 300 hurt in latest attack on Riyadh airport As many as 12 people were killed, and over 300 others were injured in the latest attack on the international airport in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh, civil aviation authorities were quoted by the Associated Press as saying early Sunday.

A missile struck a King Khalid International Airport complex housing terminals 3 and 4 for domestic flights on Saturday, a source claimed.

A Saudi-led coalition blamed Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen for the attack, describing it as a "full-fledged war crime" that a diplomatic source attributed to a missile.

Saturday's attack was the deadliest in the kingdom since May 2015, when a suicide bombing by the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group killed 21 worshippers in a Shia mosque in the eastern Qatif governorate.

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It was also the deadliest attack in any Gulf Arab country since the start of the Iran war, whose fronts have expanded to include the recent surge in fighting between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces.

The attack came during an unprecedented wave of Houthi strikes on the kingdom since a truce in the group's long-running war with Yemen's Riyadh-backed government unravelled in July.

Who are the 12 people killed in the attack? The Saudi statement said the dead included four Saudi citizens as well as two Bangladeshi nationals, a Palestinian, a US citizen, an Egyptian, a Jordanian, a Syrian and a Sudanese. It said the injured were being treated at several hospitals.

Saudi civil aviation authorities on Saturday said airport operations were suspended. The closure was later extended by 24 hours until 9 pm Sunday, according to the flight tracking platform Flightradar 24.

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in