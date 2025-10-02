India condemns terror attack on Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester on Yom Kippur: ‘We stand in solidarity’

India on Thursday condemned a terror attack on Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester during Yom Kippur services and said that it is yet another grim reminder of the challenge we face from the evil forces of terrorism.

Two people were killed and a suspect was shot dead by police officers in a stabbing and car attack declared a ‘terrorist incident’ at a synagogue on the Jewish holy day.

“We condemn the terror attack on the Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester, during Yom Kippur services today. It is particularly saddening that this heinous act was committed on the International Day of Non-violence. This attack is yet another grim reminder of the challenge we face from the evil forces of terrorism, which the global community must combat and defeat through united and concerted action,” said the Ministry of External (MEA) Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a statement.

The MEA spokesperson stated that the thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the city of Manchester.

