India confronted Myanmar about Chinese spy post on remote island

India confronted Myanmar about Chinese spy post on remote island4 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 08:00 AM IST
India has confronted Myanmar in recent months with intelligence showing that China is providing assistance in building a surveillance post on a remote island in the Bay of Bengal, according to Indian officials with knowledge of the matter.
India has confronted Myanmar in recent months with intelligence showing that China is providing assistance in building a surveillance post on a remote island in the Bay of Bengal, according to Indian officials with knowledge of the matter.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×