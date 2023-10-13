Govt may impose sugar export ban
Sugar mills can currently apply for an export quota under the restricted category, but moving to the prohibited category would mean a complete export ban.
NEW DELHI : India may shift sugar exports to the ‘prohibited’ category from ‘restricted’ for the entire 2023-24 (October-September) season, concerned about the impact of the weakest monsoon in five years on sugarcane crops in the major producing states of Maharashtra and Karnataka, two government officials said.