India, Mexico discuss strategic partnership

India currently enjoys “strategic partnership"-level ties with countries such as Italy and Mongolia. According to the people cited above, both sides are currently working to establish a security dimension to bilateral ties, which have traditionally remained underdeveloped. They said prior to lifting the ties to strategic partnership level, both sides will have to broaden their existing ties to include security affairs. While traditional military exercises may not be on the table, a potential avenue for cooperation can be joint training for peacekeeping exercises.

