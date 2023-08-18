Indian in its partnership with United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) has continued supply of wheat to crisis-hit Afghanistan, along with materials for drug rehabilitation camps run by UN in the Asian nations, according to a report by Hindustan Times .

The report cited people familiar with the developments and said that despite the daily deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, India has continued to supple wheat to the Taliban-ruled country.

The assistance, which includes medical and food aid has been provided in view of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and urgent appeals by UN agencies, noted HT.

India has reportedly supplied a total of 47,500 metric tonnes of wheat as assistance to UNWFP centres across Afghanistan.

According to the media outlet report, India now sends wheat to Afghanistan via Iran’s Chabahar port. Earlier, the wheat was transported via trucks through the Wagah-Attari land border crossing and then through Pakistan.

The Indian side partnered with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) in Afghanistan to provide humanitarian assistance for the welfare of Afghan drug users, especially women, the report, cited people familair with the matter.

India supplied 1,100 units of female hygiene kits, blankets and medical assistance to UNODC in Kabul. India has also supplied a range of medical aid, including nearly 200 tonnes of essential medicines, Covid-19 vaccines, anti-tuberculosis medicines and medical and surgical items such as paediatric stethoscopes, mobile sphygmomanometers with paediatric blood pressure cuffs, infusion pumps, drip chamber sets, and nylon sutures, reads the report.

Indian government has allocated ₹200 crore for providing assistance to Afghanistan in the 2023-24 budget.

On Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, where the two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including to realise the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub.

Earlier in July, PM Modi chaired the SCO Summit virtually and said Iran is going to join as a new member of the organization and also welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Obligation for the SCO membership of Belarus.

At the SCO Summit, PM Modi said that SCO members can work towards maximizing the utilization of the Chabahar Port following Iran's membership of the SCO.

(With agency inputs)