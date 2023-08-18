India continues wheat, medical aid in Afghanistan, shipments routed via Iran's Chabahar port: Report1 min read 18 Aug 2023, 11:00 PM IST
India continues to supply wheat and other aid to crisis-hit Afghanistan through its partnership with the UNWFP. The assistance, which includes medical and food aid, is being provided in response to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and urgent appeals by UN agencies.
Indian in its partnership with United Nations World Food Programme (UNWFP) has continued supply of wheat to crisis-hit Afghanistan, along with materials for drug rehabilitation camps run by UN in the Asian nations, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message