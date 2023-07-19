‘India could have played more active role in West Asia’

“My question is why India is not an importer of Iranian oil at this moment? Because India has been Iran’s partner in different fields and India has been an old customer of Iranian oil. If our Indian friends are serious, we can develop and deploy a number of appropriate mechanisms so the US could not injure the symbiotic relationship between us," Kani stated. Kani also confirmed that Iran had offered India a 25-year strategic cooperation deal whereby Iran would supply India energy in exchange for investments in the country’s energy sector, as reported by Mint in December 2022.

