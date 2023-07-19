‘India could have played more active role in West Asia’1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 10:06 PM IST
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said Indian diplomacy had shown “passivity” in the region in contrast to China.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said Indian diplomacy had shown “passivity” in the region in contrast to China.
TEHERAN :India could have played a more active role in West Asia, said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, just months after China helped broker a key normalisation pact between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
TEHERAN :India could have played a more active role in West Asia, said Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, just months after China helped broker a key normalisation pact between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
Speaking to a delegation of Indian journalists in Tehran, Kani said Indian diplomacy had shown “passivity" in the region in contrast to China.
Speaking to a delegation of Indian journalists in Tehran, Kani said Indian diplomacy had shown “passivity" in the region in contrast to China.
“I believe,among the great powers of the world, it is the Chinese party that has emerged victorious because it did not allow the United States’ illegal restrictions to affect its bilateral relations with different countries. I believe the Chinese picked the fruit of their policies because they mediated the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Beijing," Kani said.
“I believe,among the great powers of the world, it is the Chinese party that has emerged victorious because it did not allow the United States’ illegal restrictions to affect its bilateral relations with different countries. I believe the Chinese picked the fruit of their policies because they mediated the rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia in Beijing," Kani said.
China has continued purchases of Iranian oil despite US sanctions on Iran.
China has continued purchases of Iranian oil despite US sanctions on Iran.
India, which was a key buyer of Iranian oil in the past, ended purchases in 2019 in an effort to avoid US sanctions. This has stunted the growth of the bilateral economic relationship and Iranian officials have publicly called on India to resume oil sales.
India, which was a key buyer of Iranian oil in the past, ended purchases in 2019 in an effort to avoid US sanctions. This has stunted the growth of the bilateral economic relationship and Iranian officials have publicly called on India to resume oil sales.
“My question is why India is not an importer of Iranian oil at this moment? Because India has been Iran’s partner in different fields and India has been an old customer of Iranian oil. If our Indian friends are serious, we can develop and deploy a number of appropriate mechanisms so the US could not injure the symbiotic relationship between us," Kani stated. Kani also confirmed that Iran had offered India a 25-year strategic cooperation deal whereby Iran would supply India energy in exchange for investments in the country’s energy sector, as reported by Mint in December 2022.
“My question is why India is not an importer of Iranian oil at this moment? Because India has been Iran’s partner in different fields and India has been an old customer of Iranian oil. If our Indian friends are serious, we can develop and deploy a number of appropriate mechanisms so the US could not injure the symbiotic relationship between us," Kani stated. Kani also confirmed that Iran had offered India a 25-year strategic cooperation deal whereby Iran would supply India energy in exchange for investments in the country’s energy sector, as reported by Mint in December 2022.
“The empty seat of India has been glaringly obvious and I attribute this to the passivity of Indian statesmen because India could have played a much more active role both economically and politically at the regional level," said Kani.
“The empty seat of India has been glaringly obvious and I attribute this to the passivity of Indian statesmen because India could have played a much more active role both economically and politically at the regional level," said Kani.
Kani also took issue with India’s development of the Shahid Behesti Terminal in Chabahar Port, which he termed “slow". He also took issue with the lack of “seriousness" and “resolve" shown by the Indian government and private partners in the development of the Farzad-B gas field.
Kani also took issue with India’s development of the Shahid Behesti Terminal in Chabahar Port, which he termed “slow". He also took issue with the lack of “seriousness" and “resolve" shown by the Indian government and private partners in the development of the Farzad-B gas field.
However, economic ties and oil sales could receive a shot in the arm if Iran and the US are able to reach a new understanding on the former’s nuclear program that lifts sanctions on Iranian oil. According to media reports, both countries may be exploring a limited arrangement to cap Iran’s nuclear program.
However, economic ties and oil sales could receive a shot in the arm if Iran and the US are able to reach a new understanding on the former’s nuclear program that lifts sanctions on Iranian oil. According to media reports, both countries may be exploring a limited arrangement to cap Iran’s nuclear program.
Kani stated that if the US and Europe, both parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, roll back their “violations" of the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran would be prepared to talk about limitations in its nuclear program. However, Kani also said that the US and Europe will have to take the first step in the form of practical measures.
Kani stated that if the US and Europe, both parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, roll back their “violations" of the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran would be prepared to talk about limitations in its nuclear program. However, Kani also said that the US and Europe will have to take the first step in the form of practical measures.
“If they really mean business, in terms of returning to the obligations and commitments with the JCPOA, and if they do this in practice, their activities are going to be met with Iran’s positive responses," Minister Kani concluded.
“If they really mean business, in terms of returning to the obligations and commitments with the JCPOA, and if they do this in practice, their activities are going to be met with Iran’s positive responses," Minister Kani concluded.
India, Mint has learnt, is watching the talks between Iran and the West closely and is keen to resume purchases of Iranian oil.
India, Mint has learnt, is watching the talks between Iran and the West closely and is keen to resume purchases of Iranian oil.
Shashank Mattoo was in Iran as a guest of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), a public broadcaster .
Shashank Mattoo was in Iran as a guest of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), a public broadcaster .