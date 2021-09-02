'India could rationalize immigration policy with regards to Afghan refugees'

NEW DELHI: As many Afghans seek to leave their country in the face of a Taliban government taking shape in Afghanistan, India could put all Afghans in need of long-term protection on a path towards permanent residence and citizenship in the country, says M. Ashraf Haidari, ambassador of Afghanistan to Sri Lanka. Haidari, who was formerly Afghanistan’s deputy chief of mission in India between 2012 and 2015, says that this would prove India's often-stated promise of "a friend in need is a friend indeed" to the Afghan people.

Haidari who has served in Afghanistan’s mission to the US and as Afghanistan’s deputy assistant national security advisor for policy and oversight, also says that India could have done more for Afghanistan under the terms of the 2011 Strategic Partnership Agreement between the two countries. Edited excerpts from an interview.

With Kabul and Afghanistan falling the way it did to the Taliban, do you feel that the promise and potential of the country which we saw in many areas particularly in women's education, their participation in the work force, etc has been betrayed or lost?

The Afghan people and their very embrace of democracy, human rights, women's rights, as well as the transformational progress -- which they have achieved in realizing some of these values over the past 20 years -- have been betrayed. Let's never forget that the hard-won achievements of the Afghan people for a normal life -- which the citizens of every other country enjoy in our neighborhood and in the rest of the world -- have cost Afghanistan 0.25 million Afghan lives, 1 million Afghan limbs, 5 million internally displaced people, 3.5 million Afghans externally displaced, and some 20 million others in need of urgent humanitarian assistance. The premature withdrawal of international military assistance from Afghanistan will catastrophically add to the suffering of the Afghan people, directly reversing the gains of the past 20 years.

What would you like to say about the humanitarian tragedy -- people wanting to flee the country, the explosions that killed people at the airport and the Baron hotel, the millions who are at risk of starvation?

The unprecedented human tragedy imposed on the Afghan people is simply unspeakable: millions of Afghans risk starvation, as they are simultaneously hit by poverty, covid-19, and climate impact. The UN's humanitarian appeal for $1.3 billion is yet to be met, while state and economic collapse is already taking its deadly toll on a nation of vulnerable groups, including women, children, and youth with no promise of a secure future for years to come. Over the past three months, the escalation of extremely violent offensives systematically destroyed local state institutions and service delivery infrastructure, effectively leaving Afghanistan's vulnerable people displaced and exposed to the extremes of natural and man-made disasters. The world has been watching this tragedy on prime channels around the clock. The very inaction of Afghanistan's neighbors to such a human tragedy happening on their doorsteps is another betrayal facing Afghans.

What do you think of India's response to the Taliban takeover? New Delhi has been talking to the Taliban.

It is not for me to comment on India's relationship with the Taliban. Speaking of now, India could immediately rationalize its immigration policy with regards to thousands of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers with no status in the country. Like any responsible democracy adhering to the basic principles of international human rights and humanitarian laws, India should put all Afghans in need of long-term protection on a path towards permanent residence and citizenship in the country. That will not only help enable Afghans access socio-economic facilities and opportunities to retain and build upon their personal and professional achievements of the past 20 years consistent with the values of democracy and human rights but will also benefit India manifold on the short, medium, and long-term. Doing so will prove India's often-stated promise of "a friend in need is a friend indeed" to the Afghan people.

India signed the Strategic Partnership Agreement with Afghanistan in 2011. Did India fulfill its commitments to Afghanistan under the pact, do you think? Could India have done more than it has done under the terms of the agreement? If yes, in what areas and in what ways?

First, the signing of the Afghanistan-India Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) was never directed at a third party in an adversarial way, which Afghan officials have repeatedly made clear. While the Afghan people remain thankful for India's development assistance over the past 20 years, the country could have done more to achieve the key socio-economic or human security goals of the SPA. Very few meetings of the SPA happened under its implementation council, and the bilateral working groups that were supposed to be established following the signing of the agreement hardly took off and remained inactive. India's aid mostly remained outside of the framework of the agreement, whose key human security goals, such as educating Afghans in hard sciences and using the generated technical capacity to establish and operate such technical institutions as hospitals in Afghanistan never materialized. This has still left Afghans dependent on medical treatment in Pakistan and India.

What are the initiatives possible, regionally, to help bring a solution to the problems of Afghanistan as they stand today? What can countries like India, China, Iran and Russia do?

Afghanistan's neighbors can no longer blame the existing situation on external players any more. Following the departure of NATO, they have a perfect opportunity to work together to fill the vacuum in a way that for the first time in 40 years place the Afghan people, their needs and aspirations front and center. Together within the now more inclusive Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), they got the capacity, the resources, and the leverage to help Afghans form an inclusive and representative government that builds on the achievements of the past 20 years. At the same time, they could immediately respond to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan to prevent its spillover effects into their own countries, while declaring Kabul a safe zone to be maintained by a UN or SCO peacekeeping force. The latter should help enable both meaningful political talks for a sustainable resolution forward and ensure humanitarian access, as well as safe passage to any Afghans that still wish to travel abroad.

Is there anything India and Russia can do together?

The world must not forget the suffering people of Afghanistan. They did once in the 1990s and we saw how it cost them on 9/11. Over the past 20 years, they have learned many lessons to avoid repeating the mistakes made by all sides that brought about today's situation. Moving forward should focus on the implementation of an Afghan-centric post-conflict development strategy that helps restore our state institutions, restore our economy, prevent the use of our territory for regional and global acts of terrorism and criminality, as well as enabling Afghanistan to realize our natural role as a land-bridge between South Asia and Central Asia for trade and investment, energy supply, as well as people-to-people ties. If the region discontinues the pursuit of a zero-sum strategy and adopts a rational win-win approach to peacemaking and peace-building in Afghanistan, every nation neighboring us would benefit and prosper with us together. A failure to do so would gradually plunge the entire region into decades of instability, effectively blunting and possibly ending "the rise of Asia." Hence, it is China's, Russia's, and India's moment. As rising Asian giants, they must act together. And act now!

