'India could rationalize immigration policy with regards to Afghan refugees'

Afghanistan's neighbors can no longer blame the existing situation on external players any more. Following the departure of NATO, they have a perfect opportunity to work together to fill the vacuum in a way that for the first time in 40 years place the Afghan people, their needs and aspirations front and center. Together within the now more inclusive Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), they got the capacity, the resources, and the leverage to help Afghans form an inclusive and representative government that builds on the achievements of the past 20 years. At the same time, they could immediately respond to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan to prevent its spillover effects into their own countries, while declaring Kabul a safe zone to be maintained by a UN or SCO peacekeeping force. The latter should help enable both meaningful political talks for a sustainable resolution forward and ensure humanitarian access, as well as safe passage to any Afghans that still wish to travel abroad.