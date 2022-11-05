India, Croatia hold Foreign Office Consultations in Zagreb

They also underlined the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties and discussed international issues of mutual interest including cooperation in the UN and other multilateral fora, climate change and sustainable development.
New Delhi: India and Croatia held the 10th session of Foreign Office Consultations in Zagreb on 4 November, where both sides carried out a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: India and Croatia held the 10th session of Foreign Office Consultations in Zagreb on 4 November, where both sides carried out a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.
Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma co-chaired the session from the Indian side, and the Croatian side was led by the director general for political affairs of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia, Dr Petar Mihatov, it said.
Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma co-chaired the session from the Indian side, and the Croatian side was led by the director general for political affairs of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia, Dr Petar Mihatov, it said.
“During the Consultations, both sides carried out a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations, including strengthening of cooperation in trade and economic relations, defence and maritime, science & technology, innovation, research & development, higher education, tourism, culture, and people-to-people ties," the ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“During the Consultations, both sides carried out a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations, including strengthening of cooperation in trade and economic relations, defence and maritime, science & technology, innovation, research & development, higher education, tourism, culture, and people-to-people ties," the ministry said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
They also underlined the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties and discussed international issues of mutual interest including cooperation in the UN and other multilateral fora, climate change and sustainable development.
They also underlined the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties and discussed international issues of mutual interest including cooperation in the UN and other multilateral fora, climate change and sustainable development.
Both sides exchanged views on the European Union, the QUAD, the Indo-Pacific, the Ukraine conflict and developments in India’s neighbourhood and agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at mutually convenient dates in New Delhi next year.
Both sides exchanged views on the European Union, the QUAD, the Indo-Pacific, the Ukraine conflict and developments in India’s neighbourhood and agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at mutually convenient dates in New Delhi next year.
India and Croatia currently enjoy robust bilateral political and cultural ties, and both countries aim on imparting greater economic content to the relationship. There is also close cooperation at the multilateral level, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India and Croatia currently enjoy robust bilateral political and cultural ties, and both countries aim on imparting greater economic content to the relationship. There is also close cooperation at the multilateral level, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.