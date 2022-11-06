India, Croatia hold foreign office consultations in Zagreb

During the Consultations, both sides carried out a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations, including strengthening of cooperation in trade and economic relations, defence and maritime, science & technology, and other sectors
India and Croatia held the 10th session of their Foreign Office Consultations on Friday. The meeting took place in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India and Croatia held the 10th session of their Foreign Office Consultations on Friday. The meeting took place in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.
According to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs, “the Indian side was led by Shri Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs. The Croatian side was led by Dr Petar Mihatov, Director General for Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia."
According to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs, “the Indian side was led by Shri Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs. The Croatian side was led by Dr Petar Mihatov, Director General for Political Affairs, Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia."
“During the Consultations, both sides carried out a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations, including strengthening of cooperation in trade and economic relations, defence and maritime, science & technology, innovation, research & development, higher education, tourism, culture, and people-to-people ties.", the release goes on to say.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“During the Consultations, both sides carried out a comprehensive review of the existing bilateral relations, including strengthening of cooperation in trade and economic relations, defence and maritime, science & technology, innovation, research & development, higher education, tourism, culture, and people-to-people ties.", the release goes on to say.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India and Croatia established bilateral relations in 1992. Foreign Minister Marija Pejcinovic Buric visited India in 2018 while former President of India Ramnath Kovind visited the country in 2019. Ministerial level interactions and cooperation at international forums have helped strengthen the bilateral relationship.
India and Croatia established bilateral relations in 1992. Foreign Minister Marija Pejcinovic Buric visited India in 2018 while former President of India Ramnath Kovind visited the country in 2019. Ministerial level interactions and cooperation at international forums have helped strengthen the bilateral relationship.
During the recently concluded Foreign Office Consultations, “the two sides also exchanged views on international issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the UN and other multilateral fora, climate change and sustainable development."
During the recently concluded Foreign Office Consultations, “the two sides also exchanged views on international issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the UN and other multilateral fora, climate change and sustainable development."
According to the MEA’s press release, “Both sides exchanged views on regional issues such as the EU, QUAD, Indo-Pacific, the Ukraine conflict and developments in India’s neighbourhood."