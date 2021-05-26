India crosses 20 crore mark in cumulative covid-19 vaccine coverage

“Government of India has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 22 crore vaccine doses (22,00,59,880) to States/UTs," the union health ministry said adding that of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 20,13,74,636 doses. “More than 1.77 crore covid-19 Vaccine doses (1,77,52,594) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Furthermore, 1 lakh (1,00,000) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days," the government said.

