India ‘deeply concerned’ about Ukraine, will support de-escalation efforts: MEA

India is ‘deeply concerned’ at the escalation of conflict in Ukraine, and willing to support all attempts at de-escalation, a spokesperson for the country's foreign ministry said on Monday
India is "deeply concerned" about the targeting of infrastructure and deaths of civilians in Ukraine, and is ready to support any de-escalation efforts, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry stated on Monday.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement, “We reiterate that escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest. We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and the urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue. India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation."
His statement is a response to media queries on escalation of conflict in Ukraine.
President Vladimir Putin launched cruise missiles at cities throughout Ukraine on Monday morning, killing civilians and knocking out heat and electricity. He claimed it to be retaliation for Ukrainian attacks, which included damage to a bridge leading to Crimea.
Bagchi also reiterated India's stand regarding the war since the conflict started in February. He said, “India has consistently maintained since the beginning of the conflict that the global order is anchored in the principles of the UN Charter, international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states."
With Russia and Ukraine engaged in war, India is is also facing diplomatic and economic challenges. India is on a diplomatic tightrope to some extent as far as ties with Russia are concerned. At the same time India is also facing rising inflation and is suffering windfall loses on account of the war.
Earlier on Monday, the Krmelin had stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan may meet this week to discuss Turkey's offer to host talks between Russia and the West on Ukraine.
At the same time, there is little chance of peace or a cease-fire because President Putin threatened additional attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure after Russian missiles hit the country's capital Kyiv and other cities.
