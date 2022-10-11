India delivers fresh batch of medical supplies to Afghanistan

In view of the urgent appeals made by the United Nations to assist the Afghan people, India has, so far, supplied 45 tonne of medical assistance in 13 batches. India has also provided food assistance of 40,000 tonne of wheat.
New Delhi: India on Tuesday delivered a fresh batch of medical supplies to Afghanistan as part of its humanitarian assistance. The consignments were handed over to the Indira Gandhi hospital in Kabul.
“Today, India supplied the 13th batch of medical assistance as part of India’s ongoing humanitarian assistance," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
The supplies included essential life-saving medicines, anti-TB medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines etc.
“These medical consignments have been handed over to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul," the MEA said.
India has been pitching for providing unimpeded aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country.