India delivers fresh batch of medical supplies to Afghanistan

India has been pitching for providing unimpeded humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to address the unfolding humanitarian crisis in the country following the capture of power by the Taliban. (Photo: AFP)

1 min read . 01:59 PM IST

In view of the urgent appeals made by the United Nations to assist the Afghan people, India has, so far, supplied 45 tonne of medical assistance in 13 batches. India has also provided food assistance of 40,000 tonne of wheat.