India ‘deplores’ attacks on commercial shipping after Iran targets Gujarat-bound cargo vessel in Strait of Hormuz

India, in its first statement after the targeting of a Thai-flagged cargo vessel, said that it “deplores” the attack on a commercial shipping. India also reiterated that assaults on merchant vessels and actions that endanger the lives of crew members must be avoided. Mayuree Naree was bound for Kandla in Kutch district of Gujarat, India.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “We have seen reports about the attack on a Thai ship, Mayuree Naree, in the Strait of Hormuz on 11 March. The ship was bound for Kandla in India.”

“India deplores the fact that commercial shipping is being made a target of military attacks in the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Precious lives, including of Indian citizens, have already been lost in multiple such attacks in the earlier phase of this conflict and the intensity and lethality of the attacks only seems to be increasing,” the Indian government said.

India further reiterated that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise “impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, should be avoided.”

An Iranian missile on Wednesday, March 11, struck a Thai-flagged cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz shortly after it left the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The attack on the vessel comes as tensions in the Middle East continue to disrupt the world's most critical shipping lanes – Strait of Hormuz.

The ship, Mayuree Naree, a 30,000 deadweight-ton bulk carrier owned by Precious Shipping Pcl, was attacked while transiting the strategic waterway.

Oman’s Navy has rescued 20 crew members, who abandoned ship and evacuated in a lifeboat, and brought them ashore in Khasab, Thai navy spokesman Paraj Ratanajaipan said in a statement.

At least three persons are currently missing. Paraj said that efforts are underway to locate the missing crew members. The attacks remained under investigation.

Pictures shared by the Thai navy showed the ship billowing thick smoke from the rear section, where it was likely hit.

Two projectiles of unknown origin struck the vessel, sparking a fire in its engine room, Precious Shipping said in a filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand late Wednesday. Three crew members initially reported missing are believed to be trapped in the compartment, the company said, adding that it is working with authorities to rescue them.

Mayuree Naree was the only Thai-flagged vessel that remained in the area. The others had already passed the Strait of Hormuz.

Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said, “The other Thai ships have already passed through the Strait of Hormuz. We’ve moved beyond the most critical period. Only Mayuree Naree remains.”

